YS Jagan extends help to kin of a man who died during Praja Sankalpa Yatra

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again showed his kind heart. He who promised that he would take care of the lives of family members of a fan who died during Praja Sankalpa Yatra has delivered it. Going into the details, Rangareddy of Guthi Mandal Peddoddi village is a big fan of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He is survived by his wife Ramanamma, daughters Bharathi and Bhagyalakshmi.

Rangareddy accompanied YS Jagan from Idupulapaya in the Padayatra undertaken by YS Jagan. He also shook hands with his favorite leader and posed for a photo in Kandra village in Nellore district. On the same afternoon, Rangareddy died on the way to Gudur Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Against this backdrop, YS Jagan promised to take care of the family on hearing the news of Rangareddy's death, YS Jagan reached Kandra village and paid homage to his body. He promised to take care of the family of the deceased. A few days ago, MLA Y. Venkatrami Reddy reminded CM Jagan that he immediately responded and sent a cheque of Rs 10 lakh. MLA YVR handed over the cheque to Rangareddy's family members on Saturday in the presence of villagers.