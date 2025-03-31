YS Jagan extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramadan.

Describing Ramadan as a sacred festival for Muslims, Jagan expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being for all. He hoped that the blessings of Allah would bring happiness and success to the people.

His message reflects the spirit of communal harmony and respect for diverse traditions, reinforcing the significance of Ramadan as a time for devotion, reflection, and compassion.