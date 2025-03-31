Live
- 15 Ramadan Messages to Spread Peace and Blessings (2025)
- Car havoc in Komarolu: Drunk driver crashes into electric pole, disrupts power supply
- YS Jagan extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims
- Mental Math: The key to cognitive strength in the age of AI
- CMRF a boon for poor
- Studio Ghibli Fad: Nostalgia or Oversaturation?
- From $10bn to $165.75bn in a decade
- Ramzan celebrations in Hyderabad: Special prayers held at Meeralam Eidgah and Mecca Masjid
- CM Revanth Reddy declares fine rice scheme permanent, criticises KCR’s governance
- Is long-acting HIV treatment as good as taking daily pills?
YS Jagan extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims
Highlights
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramadan.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Ramadan.
Describing Ramadan as a sacred festival for Muslims, Jagan expressed his wishes for peace, prosperity, and well-being for all. He hoped that the blessings of Allah would bring happiness and success to the people.
His message reflects the spirit of communal harmony and respect for diverse traditions, reinforcing the significance of Ramadan as a time for devotion, reflection, and compassion.
Next Story