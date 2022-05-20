YS Jagan flags off 175 veterinary ambulances

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off 175 veterinary ambulances, costing Rs 143 crore from the Chief Minister's camp office here.

These ambulances have been launched under the first phase of Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulatory Clinical Services.

The government has already announced that a total of 340 veterinary ambulances will be rolled up across the state at a cost of Rs 278 crore in two phases.

Meanwhile, a group of students studying at Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district met the Chief Minister at his camp office here and they interacted with the CM YS Jagan and expressed their views in English with fluency. They said programmes like 'Nadu Nedu' in Government schools, and introduction of English as medium of instruction were really great and the Chief Minister is their ideal for implementing such programmes. Jagan Mohan Reddy was impressed and congratulated the students.