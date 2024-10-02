YS Jagan flays AP coalition govt, says promises were not implemented

In a recent meeting held in Tadepalli with party leaders, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YCP) chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed strong discontent regarding the coalition government's performance in Andhra Pradesh, asserting that opposition to the administration has intensified within just four months of its establishment.

Jagan highlighted that several key promises made by the government, such as the implementation of the "Super Six" welfare initiatives, remain unfulfilled, leading to growing dissatisfaction among the public. He accused the ruling party of failing to deliver on vital programs, including Vidya Divena, Dharam Divena, Rythu Bharosa, Agriculture support, Amma Vodi, Arogya Sri, and the Door Delivery system.

The former Chief Minister alleged that there is a severe lack of law and order, transparency in governance, and inadequate support for flood victims in Vijayawada. Jagan pointed out that many affected individuals faced bureaucratic hurdles while seeking assistance.