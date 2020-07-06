Amaravati: The TDP MLC P. Ashok Babu criticised that the State Government was delaying the distribution of nearly 6 lakh houses to the poor beneficiaries for the last 15 months.

He said all these houses were almost completed during the previous TDP regime while the lists of beneficiaries were also prepared, in a press conference on Monday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has deliberately stalled final distribution in order to deny these benefits to the intended poor families, he accused.

Ashok Babu demanded that the Government should immediately pay the Rs. 1,100 Cr dues to both the beneficiaries and contractors. Each beneficiary has already paid Rs. 25,000 while the remaining amounts would be adjusted with bank loans and Central subsidy. In the entire country, the Centre sanctioned the highest number of 15 lakh houses to AP during TDP regime. Over 8.5 lakh houses were completed and some already distributed while another 6 lakh were due for distribution.

The TDP MLC slammed the ruling party for changing the already finalised lists of beneficiaries in order to remove some names on the pretext of their loyalties to the TDP. This would not be correct, he advised. If there were any irregularities in the lists, the Government may order enquiries and delete undeserving beneficiaries, he suggested.