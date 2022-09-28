YS Jagan inaugurates the new Parakamani building in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy visited Tirumala Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Wednesday morning and later inaugurated the new Parakamani building, which was constructed with state-of-the-art technology at Rs. 22 crores.

Earlier, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy presented silk robes to the deity on behalf of the state government on the occasion of the Akhilanda Koti Brahmanda Nayaka's Brahmotsavam. This is the fourth time that YS Jagan in the capacity of CM has presented silk robes to the Tirumala deity.

The chief minister carried silk clothes on his head and reached the Tirumala temple in a procession accompanied by Vedic mantra chants, mangal instruments, horses, and Elephants.