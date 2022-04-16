YS Jagan indulging in 'political business', alleges Vundavalli Arun Kumar

Visakhapatnam: Noted political analyst and former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of doing a 'political business' in the state.

At the 'meet-the-press' programme organised here on Friday, he accused the CM of buying voters like a businessman buying groceries through cash payment.

Earlier, politicians were looked down upon and politics was a cheap trade but now it is considered a best-fetching business arena, Arun Kumar expressed regret.

He said middle class people were known to draw a budget according to the financial situation at home, keeping exigencies and financial crises in view, and hence he said the Sri Lanka-like situation will not arise in India. He, however, faulted the YSRCP government for lack of foresight which led to the power crisis in the state.

The CM is keeping the votes of the poor people in view while distributing cash which has eventually resulted in financial crisis in the state, Arun Kumar said and predicted that the GDP growth could also take a dip.

Further, he said the welfare schemes were not aimed at tackling poverty among all sections of society, but only intended to garner votes. "Gujarati businessmen are now ruling the country. Since BJP is not in a position to come to power in AP, it is bent on showing an empty hand to the state," the former MP added.

He wondered how the government could sell away the Ganagavaram Port valued at Rs 17,000 crore to Adani Group for a throwaway price of Rs 600 crore. "Jagan who spoke about Special Category Status and Polavaram project during his 'pada yatra' has stopped talking about the same with the Centre after coming to power," he alleged.

Recalling his recent meeting with brother Anil Kumar, brother-in-law of the Chief Minister, the former MP clarified that there was no political discussion held during the meeting.

Responding to a query, he said when people revolted against the electronic chip-based EVM, the Election Commissioner went back to the ballot paper.

Retired Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar called upon intellectuals to create awareness among the public by divulging political facts.

Chairman of Writers Academy V V Ramana Murthy, who presided over the meeting, lauded Arun Mumar for his pointed and analytical observations.