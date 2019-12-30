YS Jagan is an egoist and a failed Chief Minister: Kanna Lakshmi Narayana

BJP State President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana who opposed Chief Minister's proposal of evicting the AP capital from Amaravati took a dig at Jagan once again.

Kanna alleges that Jagan inexperienced and lacks understanding moreover, he has eco as well. And termed him as failed CM of ever in Andhra Pradesh. "There is no new development in Visakhapatnam," he said. He claims Jagan will not be able to develop the state in the next five years.

Kanna recalled that Jagan was also part of the 2014 resolution on the capital Amaravati passed by the then Government. He asserted that after the unanimous decision of all the stakeholders in the state, the Prime Minister believed it and came here to lay the foundation of the capital.

But now the government is preparing for a capital change and said that the fight would not stop until the government has announced that it would continue Amaravati as capital.