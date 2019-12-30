Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan is an egoist and a failed Chief Minister: Kanna Lakshmi Narayana

YS Jagan is an egoist and a failed Chief Minister: Kanna Lakshmi Narayana
Highlights

BJP state President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana who opposed Chief Minister's proposal of evicting the AP capital from Amaravati took a dig at Jagan once...

BJP State President Kanna Lakshmi Narayana who opposed Chief Minister's proposal of evicting the AP capital from Amaravati took a dig at Jagan once again.

Kanna alleges that Jagan inexperienced and lacks understanding moreover, he has eco as well. And termed him as failed CM of ever in Andhra Pradesh. "There is no new development in Visakhapatnam," he said. He claims Jagan will not be able to develop the state in the next five years.

Kanna recalled that Jagan was also part of the 2014 resolution on the capital Amaravati passed by the then Government. He asserted that after the unanimous decision of all the stakeholders in the state, the Prime Minister believed it and came here to lay the foundation of the capital.

But now the government is preparing for a capital change and said that the fight would not stop until the government has announced that it would continue Amaravati as capital.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships30 Dec 2019 5:00 AM GMT

Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships

Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat
Take pride in your mother tongue: Mohan Bhagwat
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy
Defeat ideologies played out to weaken India: Kishan Reddy


Top