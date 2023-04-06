YS Jagan launches Family Doctor Concept in Palanadu, says it's a great move

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the initiative for a great change in the country has been started from the Lingamguntla. Inaugurating the Family Doctor concept in Palanadu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said they are starting the family doctor system across the state from today. ''In the history of the country, we have started a new policy in the medical services system and hope that this concept will stand as a role model in the history of the country," YS Jagan said kn the ocassion.



He said that the government has brought this family doctor concept so that every poor person should not have to suffer for medical treatment and opined that diseases can be detected early with a family doctor concept.

Briefing over the concept, the Chief Minister said that every Village Clinic has CHO, ANM and ASHA worker for every 2000 population and added that 14 types of medical tests will be conducted at Village Clinic. He said that 105 types of medicines will be available for both general medical services and mothers and babies.

The chief minister said that it is a great scheme where all medical services are provided at home in the village along with the treatment for bed-bound patients.