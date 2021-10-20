YS Jagan launches Jagananna Thodu, takes a dig at TDP over its indecent remarks

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who launched the Jagananna Thodu scheme on Wednesday said that by bringing in a system of secretariat and volunteers, we are implementing schemes irrespective of caste, creed, religion, region, and parties. Speaking at the event, the chief minister said he had witnessed the plight of small traders during the padayatra and asserted that small traders, cart riders, handicraftsmen, and traditional artisans will benefit from the 'Jagananna Todu' scheme. He opined that the scheme would free small traders from the clutches of moneylenders.



"The government is offering an interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 per year to everyone and distributed Rs 905 crore to 9.05 lakh people so far and paid Rs 16.36 crore in interest to 4.50 lakh people who have made timely payments," YS Jagan said. Chief Minister YS Jagan further said that the Jagananna Thodu scheme would be implemented twice a year in December and June and give new loans to those who have repaid the loans. "We will repay the interest on the new loans, " he said.



Taking a dig at the TDP leader's abusive language, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the act and said that the opposition party is stooped to low as they could not stand the welfare regime of YSRCP. YS Jagan said that they had not resorted to such abusive comments when in opposition. He said TDP is provoking the cadre and people to create unrest in the state.