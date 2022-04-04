YS Jagan launches new districts, says decentralisation of governance helps people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has inaugurated the new districts in the state and opined that it is a historic day for the state and the people as it would fetch better results with decentralisation at the district level. He explained the need for the formation of districts after the opening of new districts.



Earlier, on the occasion of the formation of 26 districts as AP state, CM YS Jagan extended his heartiest wishes and congratulations to the people, officials, and employees. He read the names of the new districts himself.



CM Jagan reiterated that the new districts were formed due to the need for ease of administration and decentralisation. He reminded that the existing districts would remain the same. He said there were 26 districts in a state like Arunachal Pradesh which has less population as compared to AP.



He said that no other state in the country has such a large population in a district and the formation of districts is very much needed for AP with a population of about 4 crore 96 lakhs. The chief minister asserted that there is 38 lakh population per single district earlier and now with the formation of 26 districts there will be 19,70,000 population per district.

CM Jagan said a district with 6 to 8 assembly segments has been formed except in tribal districts. He said the new districts would have better governance, peace, security and transparency. CM Jagan clarified that his government, which focuses on governance from the village level, has set up districts and revenue divisions to suit it.