YS Jagan launches TTD calendars and diaries in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who visited Tirumala on the second day as part of his two-day visit to attend Salakatla Brahmotsavam had launched the calendar of the 2023 year and other diaries printed by TTD.



The TTD has printed 13 lakh

12 sheet calendars, 50,000 six sheet calendars, 8 lakh big diaries, 1.5 lakh small diaries, diaries 8 lakhs, small diaries 1.50 lakhs, 2.5 lakh tabletop calendars.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has printed 3.5 lakh copies of Tirumala calendars, 10,000 copies of Sri Padmavati calendars, 4 lakh copies of Tirumala and Sri Padmavati calendars, 2.50 lakh copies of Telugu panchangam calendars.

The officials said that the calendars and diaries are available at TTD bookstores in Tirumala and Tirupati and announced that they will soon be made these available at TTD information centers in other areas.