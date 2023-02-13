YS Jagan meets governor Biswabhushan Harichandan as he bids adieu to AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's couple met with Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and thanked him who served as AP Governor for three and a half years and transferred to Chhattisgarhi. It is likely that Chief Minister would give a farewell to Biswabhushan Harichandan.

Meanwhile, it is known that the Center has appointed retired Supreme Court judge Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

President of India Draupadi Murmu on Sunday issued orders appointing governors for 12 states including Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, Biswabhushan Harichandan, who is currently serving as the governor of Andhra Pradesh transferred to the Chhattisgarh state.