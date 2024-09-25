Live
YS Jagan meets Krishna, Guntur and NTR districts leaders, to announce incharges
Highlights
In a significant organizational shift, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy convened a series of meetings to evaluate recent political developments and finalise the selection of district presidents.
On Wednesday, Reddy engaged with party leaders from Krishna, NTR, and Guntur districts at his camp office in Tadepalli.
Sources indicate that an announcement regarding the new presidents for each of these districts is anticipated by the evening.
The latest move is part of YSRCP's ongoing efforts to strengthen its organizational structure ahead of upcoming political challenges.
