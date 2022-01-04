YS Jagan meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, urges four-lane roads for coastal areas in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as part of his Delhi tour met Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed road constructions in the state and expansion of national highways. YS Jagan has reportedly asked the Union Minister to undertake the construction of four-lane roads along the coastal area. Apart from these, discussions were said to be held with the Union Minister on the construction of the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram National Highway and the construction of the Vijayawada East Highway. The CM handed over a memorandum to Gadkari seeking immediate approval for pending projects.



Meanwhile, Jagan will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and minister Dharmendra Pradhan today. It is learned that as part of his first-day visit, CM Jagan met Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, and Jyotiraditya Scindia separately yesterday to discuss various issues related to the state.

The CM was accompanied by MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy, Margani Bharat Ram, Balashouri, Nandigam Suresh, Gorantla Madhav, MVV Satyanarayana, and others.

Chief Minister Jagan mohan Reddy has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the economic woes facing Andhra Pradesh. Arriving in Delhi on a special flight from Vijayawada on Monday afternoon, he met the Prime Minister at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg from 4.12 pm to 5.12 pm. Modi focused on key issues such as bifurcation issues, special status, approval of Polavaram's revised estimates, revenue deficit compensation, and increase in the net debt limit.

