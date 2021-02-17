YS Jagan meets Vizag steel plant JAC leaders in Visakhapatnam, receives a letter from leaders

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Arriving at Visakhapatnam airport, CM YS Jagan met the leaders of the steel plant trade unions. Trade union leaders spoke to the media after meeting CM YS Jagan. They reportedly said that the Chief Minister had assured that the Visakhapatnam steel plant would not be privatised. "We have faith in the words of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy; opposition parties are spreading false propaganda, everyone must fight together on the issue of privatisation of the steel plant," they said.

However, on the other hand, union leaders have submitted a memorandum to YS Jagan seeking resolution against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant in legislative assembly. They have demanded to provide mines to the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

CM Jagan has reached Sri Sharada Peetham in Pendurthi Mandal Chinamushidiwada to participate in the first-day function organised by Sri Sharda Peetham as part of the annual celebrations. The annual celebrations of Sri Sharada Peetha will start from today.

Swarupanandendra Saraswati has kick-started festivities at 7:30 am on Wednesday with special pujas for the deities in the peetham premises. After participating in the Sharada Peetham annual celebrations, CM Jagan will accompany the Swamijis there in a procession of Gopuja and Shamivriksham and return to Tadepalli at 2 pm.