YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed for allotting land for Auto Nagar

Guntur: Deputy Chief Minister Shaik Amzad Basha, MLA Vidadala Rajini and Muslim leaders on Wednesday met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli and thanked him for taking steps to set up Auto Nagar in Chilakaluripet.

The AP Legislative Council passed a resolution allotting 42 acres of land for setting up Auto Nagar and the government issued a GO to this effect.

Muslim leaders led by Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha and Vidadala Rajini felicitated Jagan Mohan Reddy on this occasion. They said the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government are benefiting all the sections of the people.