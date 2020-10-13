YS Jagan Mohan Reddy making a fuss about speedy trials: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu expressed surprise why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was raising a needless hue and cry about the speedy trials of cases involving the elected representatives, at a meeting with the party leaders on Tuesday.



Naidu pointed out that four years back itself, the Supreme Court of India ordered for hastening and completing trials against people's representatives within a year. Those orders were now being implemented but the AP Chief Minister was making an unnecessary fuss about that.



The TDP chief said that the daily trials of cases were taken up against 4,500 elected leaders across the country now. Jagan Reddy was showing great worry as if these daily trials were taken up only in his cases. He even lost his balance of judgement and began audacious attacks on the courts and judges finally, Naidu added.



He said that, "The country has never seen before the kind of defamatory remarks and social media posts being placed against the judges in Andhra Pradesh. All these were being encouraged by the prime accused Jagan Reddy in 16 chargesheets. Unfortunately, the main accused were writing letters to the judges. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Jayalalitaa, Madhu Koda, Om Prakash Chautala, Sibu Soren and others never made revenge attacks on the judiciary, but Jagan Reddy resorted to new practice

