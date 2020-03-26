CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to address media today, likely to announce key decisions

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the media at 5 pm on Thursday over Coronavirus outbreak. With the central government's announcement on the lockdown of the country, Andhra Pradesh has also shut down all its operations. Meanwhile, the vegetable vendors, grocery stores and other essential goods vendors have hiked the prices. On the other hand, the student, private employees in Hyderabad who have flocked to their native places in Andhra Pradesh were blocked and are allowed only with a condition of undergoing isolation for next 14 days.

In this backdrop, CM YS Jagan will address the public and likely to make some key statements to contain the fast spreading coronavirus. It is likely that Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to talk about the distribution of essential goods, cash distribution through volunteer system. On the other hand, many celebrities and movie stars have already announced the donations.

Right from the coronavirus outbreak, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on his legs reviewing the status of the situation at regular intervals. Earlier, he decided to centralized the Rythu bazaars for the convenience of the public in this crucial time. However it remains to be seen what the chief minister would announce.

According to the media bulletin released by the state control room of the health department, two of the 60 samples tested till today were positive taking the tally to ten in the state. The confirmed persons have been admitted to designated hospitals in Vijayawada and are under observation.