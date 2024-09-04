YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Flood-Affected Areas in Vijayawada

Live
Just In
Highlights
Former Chief Minister and YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the flood-affected regions of Vijayawada to assess the impact of the recent calamity on the local population.
During his visit, Jagan expressed his concern for the victims, inquiring about their current struggles and the assistance they require.
This visit follows his earlier trip to Singh Nagar, where he gathered firsthand accounts of the devastation caused by the floods.
Earlier, in response to the ongoing crisis, he announced an aid package of Rs. 1 crore for flood affected.
