YS Jagan mourns over death of Tollywood Ace lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the death of renowned lyric writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry through his Twitter handle. He said Sirivennela is the one who inculcated the values ​​in the world of Telugu film music.

"His gestures with letters are immortal in the history of the Telugu people. "His sudden death is a great loss to the Telugu people and I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Sirivennela, " said Jagan.

The Tollywood renowned lyricist Sirivennela Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry had breathed his last on Tuesday at 4.07 PM at KIMS hospital while undergoing treatment for pneumonia-related health issues. He was admitted to the KIMS hospital in the last week and remained under the close observation of the doctors. He is survived by his wife and two sons.





సిరివెన్నెల సీతారామశాస్త్రిగారి ఆత్మకు శాంతి కలగాలని కోరుకుంటూ, ఆయన కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సానుభూతిని తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 30, 2021



