Just In
YS Jagan prioritizes common people as star campaigners in his election campaign
Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy has taken a distinctive approach to his election campaign, emphasizing the importance of common people
Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy has taken a distinctive approach to his election campaign, emphasizing the importance of common people, welfare beneficiaries, and individuals from marginalized backgrounds as his primary star campaigners. Unlike traditional practices of bringing in star campaigners from neighboring states or media organizations, CM Jagan has chosen to highlight the voices and concerns of the grassroots population, portraying them as the driving force behind his electoral endeavors.
In a symbolic gesture of solidarity with the ordinary citizens, CM Jagan recently captured moments with his star campaigners and shared the heartwarming photos on his social media account, underscoring his commitment to amplifying the narratives of those often overlooked in the political landscape. CM Jagan reiterated his belief in the inherent strength and significance of the common people in shaping the political discourse and ushering in transformative change.
Continuing his campaign under the banner of Memanta Siddham, CM Jagan embarked on a yatra spanning the Kurnool Parliament Constituency, engaging with local communities and addressing their concerns directly. During his interactions along the route, CM Jagan demonstrated a hands-on approach to governance by responding promptly to requests for assistance from residents, instructing officials to take immediate action to address their needs.