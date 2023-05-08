YS Jagan responds positively to Sikh community appeals, assures of formation of corporation

The Sikh religious leaders met Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at the camp office and discussed on many issue related to their community. In this order, CM Jagan responded positively to the appeal of Sikh religious leaders.

CM Jagan has agreed to the plea of property tax exemption for Gurdwaras. In this order, Chief Minister Jagan has ordered to remove property tax on Gurdwaras and gave green signal for formation of corporation for Sikhs

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that the priests in Gurdwaras, will be given the same benefits as priests, pastors and Moulalis and gave approval to the announcement of a holiday on Kartika Poornima, the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

The officials were ordered to provide industrial assistance as well to Sikhs. CM Jagan suggested officials that steps should be taken to increase the businesses of MSMEs and ordered to take action within 10 days.