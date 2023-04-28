YS Jagan reviews in Spandana program, gives directions to officials on housing scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to monitor the housing scheme program and to pay special attention to the colonies where more than a thousand houses are being built. The Chief Minister reviewed on Pedalandariki Illu with the collectors and made several suggestions and said that Jagananna ki Chebudam program will be started on May 9.

The CM said that 10,200 crores have been spent in the financial year 2022-23 and more 15,800 crore rupees are being spent and ordered to intensify the steps to give loans to the women who are the beneficiaries of the houses. He said that the authorities should make all arrangements for distribution of house site pattas to 48,000 poor people in NTR and Guntur districts in the second week of May.

CM said that they are conducting a comprehensive survey program which is not conducted anywhere in the country and hoped that AP will get a good name at the national level through the program. CM Jagan said that this program which was undertaken in 2000 villages in the first phase is reaching its final stage and directed officials to complete the first phase soon and to start the second phase of the survey from May 25.