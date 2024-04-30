Space Calendar May 2024: Rocket Launches and Stargazing Details

These dates are subject to change. Launch dates are taken from Space.com.



May 6: ROCKET LAUNCH

Boeing Starliner Crew Flight Test

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft on its first crewed flight, with NASA astronauts and former Navy test pilots, commander Barry "Butch" Wilmore and pilot Suni Williams.

The Crew Test Flight to the International Space Station will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, and last about a week. The short mission to the ISS aims to test out all major systems with astronauts on board. CFT follows two uncrewed flights by Starliner: A 2019 flight that did not reach the ISS as planned, and a 2022 attempt (following numerous changes to Starliner) that reached the ISS and met all other major flight objectives.

April 15 — May 27: STARGAZING

Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks

May 5: The Eta Aquarid meteor shower 2024 is active between May 15 and May 27 and peaks on the night of May 4 and predawn hours of May 5.

The chunks of space debris that create the Eta Aquarids come from a celestial icon: Halley's Comet. The Eta Aquarid meteor shower is categorized as a strong shower; it is best viewed from the Southern Hemisphere or close to the equator, although folks in some northern latitudes can also observe them.

May 23: STARGAZING

Full Flower Moon

May 23: May's full moon rises. The moon will officially reach its full phase at 9:53 a.m. EDT (13:53 GMT) on Tuesday, May 23.

The monthly full moons all receive specific monikers many of which come from Native American sources, according to Farmer's Almanac. The May full moon's title the Flower Moon relates to flowers spring forth across North America during the month of May.

Source: SPACE.com