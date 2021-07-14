YS Jagan reviews on Animal husbandry and AP fisheries, says aqua hubs will be set up to benefit farmers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that aqua farmers should get better prices and aqua hubs are being set up in the state to increase consumption to achieve these targets. He advised the authorities to increase the consumption of fish and reach out to the people at affordable prices. YS Jagan on Wednesday held a review meeting on the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that the best standards should be followed in the transportation and storage of fish. Authorities were instructed to focus on setting up an Aqua University.

CM Jagan directed the authorities to create awareness on the use of Aqua Labs and raise awareness on how to undergo quality checks with the aqua sector. He said the labs should be linked to RBKs and there should be no corruption in terms of aqua seed and feeds.

The officials told CM Jagan that work has started on five fishing harbours and 1 fish land centre. Elsewhere, the CM directed the officers to see to it that work is started. He said the focus should be on cage fish culture and mariculture and that revenues would grow significantly. He said that an action plan should be prepared on cage fish culture and a plan should be brought forward with the farmers and enthusiasts. He said that under the pilot project, cage fish culture would be started in three places and mariculture in three places. The CM directed the authorities to ensure rationality in veterinary dispensaries and ensure that what is in every village and mandal.



CM YS Jagan said that dispensaries should be put up as per rationality and then they should be better maintained by connecting them with RBKs. However, he said that there were some mandals where there were no dispensaries and the authorities directed were to focus on mapping them first and then setting them up. The CM directed the authorities to prepare Nadu-Nedu operations in veterinary hospitals across the state. CM Jagan then directed the officers to take steps to start the works. The review meeting was attended by Minister Sidiri Appalaraju and senior officials.

