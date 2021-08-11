YS Jagan reviews on Covid and Digital Health, directs authorities to focus on Vaccination

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on covid prevention measures in the state. The meeting was attended by Deputy CM Alla Nani and covid Task Force officers. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that priority should be given to vaccination of staff working in schools, including teachers considering villages as a unit. "This will ensure that vaccinations are given systematically and on a priority basis so that vaccines wastage can be prevented more effectively," YS Jagan said.

YS Jagan directed the authorities to take action on the issue as vaccines should also be given to those between 18 and 44 years of age. He said the employees who are working in the field with the public should be given higher priority.

Later, the CM reviewed Digital Health. He wanted the health details of the family members to be available in the form of a QR code on the Aarogyasri card. Authorities have also directed that every village and ward clinic should have a computer along with data registration at the Village Clinics. He said that regular check-ups should be done at the Village Clinics and steps should be taken to arrange other details including sugar, BP, and blood type on the card. In the future, the activity should be designed to issue Aarogyasri cards in the name of individuals rather than family.

CM Jagan directed the officials to bring the system such that health details should be accessed as soon as Aadhaar number is entered in the Aarogyasri portal. The CM said that the conditions of drinking water tanks in the villages should be monitored and in this regard, the focus should be on recruitment in teaching hospitals from Village Clinics. He directed the concerned authorities to take the district as a unit and recruit them and complete the recruitment process within three months. He said there should also be a compound wall from PHC to high level hospitals.