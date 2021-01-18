YS Jagan reviews on Education department, says maintenance of toilets in schools is a priority

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting with State Educational officials over Toilet management in schools and mobile app for student attendance. The event was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Chief Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, Urban Development and Municipal Secretary Y Sri Lakshmi, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, School Education Commissioner V Chinna Veerabhadradu, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director K Vetriselvi and other senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that maintenance of toilets is a priority. Due to the lack of toilets and the lack of proper maintenance of the existing, most of the schools are in a situation where children are not able to go to schools. He said Hygienic toilets should be made available to students through best management practices and directed that immediate steps should be taken to repair them if needed.

He emphasised that caretakers should be made aware of the importance of cleaning toilets. "We have brought about revolutionary changes in educational institutions and undertaken development programs through Nadu-Nedu programs; quality education is available through English ‌ medium," he said.