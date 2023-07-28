Live
Just In
YS Jagan reviews on heavy rains and floods, directs collectors to take all precautionary steps
CM Jagan emphasized the importance of effective relief and rehabilitation programs in the flood-affected areas and urged the authorities to provide assistance to the victims in a humanitarian manner
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy conducted a video conference with the collectors to review the heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and advised the districts of Alluri Sitaramaraj, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Ambedkar Konaseema to remain alert.
While water level of the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam is expected to reach 53.81 feet and the flood flow at Dowleswaram is estimated to be around 16 lakhs, the Chief Minister reminded the collectors of the previous year's flood flow of over 26 lakh cusecs in the Godavari River and instructed them to take all necessary precautions.
CM Jagan emphasized the importance of effective relief and rehabilitation programs in the flood-affected areas. He urged the authorities to provide assistance to the victims in a humanitarian manner, even if it is exceeding the allocated budget. The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the collectors and urged officials to keep the welfare of the people in mind.
CM Jagan also directed that relief camps should be well-equipped and officials should ensure that all necessary facilities are provided. He instructed that each family should be given Rs. 2,000 and individuals should receive Rs. 1,000 while being sent back home from the relief camps. For those whose homes were partially or completely damaged, Rs. 10,000 should be provided to help them rebuild their houses.