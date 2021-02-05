YS Jagan reviews on IT-Electronic policy, emphasises on internet to every village

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised on the importance to provide internet access to all villages in the next three years. It will greatly contribute to the development of the IT sector. After a comprehensive discussion on issues in IT and electronic policy, CM YS Jagan said that if the Internet network is not strong, the intended goals will not be achieved. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting at the camp office on IT-electronic policy. On this occasion, the CM reviewed the steps to be taken for the development of IT and electronics in the state. He directed the authorities to focus on expanding the internet network in the state, improving the Internet in every village, internet library in villages, newcomer IT and other technological aspects.

CM Jagan, who also discussed at the meeting on Emerging Technology University in Visakhapatnam, gave instructions to the officials on the issues to be put in the policy. YS Jagan directed the authorities to provide internet facility to every village. He said that an internet library should be set up so that anyone in the village can avail this facility. Work-from-home facilities will be provided and all necessary facilities will be provided. The CM also directed to construct a building for the e-library and work on it. He said that all the secretariats and RBKs in the village should be connected to the internet. He also said that internet connection should be given to the needy households.

Chief Minister YS Jagan approved the Integrated Technology Park and directed to set up an integrated technology park in Visakhapatnam and include high end skills university, incubation centre, labs, COES, IT, easy department office, state data center and IT towers.

The university, to be set up in Visakhapatnam, will focus on teaching and research on IT applications in the fields of robotics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, blockchain technologies, data analytics, sciences, advanced electronics, education, health, agriculture and water resources. Experts from various technical institutes, including the country's leading IIT, will submit a report soon, officials said. The CM said the university should be used to improve the skills of those who have studied technical education, including engineering. He said all IT-related departments, including the university, should be at one place

The CM directed to take steps to set up IT concept cities in at least 2 thousand acres in three places near to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Bangalore with highest standards. Architecture should be unique in construction and there should be a unique master plan for each concept city. Every aspect of the policy should be transparent. He suggested that IT should contribute to progress and help the development of the state. The CM suggested that the work-from-home should be promoted as work-from-home has increased in the wake of the epidemic like covid. Taking this into consideration, he said the government should look into the possibility of providing assistance to the IT sector and put it in the policy.

The CM directed the officers to focus on Kopparthi Electronics Park. He said to bring in as many industries as possible and focus on job creation in large numbers. The meeting was attended by IT Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Nilam Sawhney, Finance Chief Secretary SS Rawat, IT Chief Secretary J Jaya Lakshmi, IT Special Secretary B Sundar, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth and Technical Education Commissioner MM Nayak, APFSL MD M Madhusudan Reddy and other senior officials were present.