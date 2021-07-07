YS Jagan reviews on Nadu-Nedu works, decides to begin schools from August 15

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to complete the Nadu-Nadu pending work in educational institutions by August. He said that teachers should be trained on workbooks from the 15th of this month to the 15th of August. The CM was directed to prepare a budget of Rs 16,000 crore for the Nadu-Nedu works. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at his camp office. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and education officials.

The CM reviewed the steps to be taken to implement the new education policy. He said that quality education should be imparted to the students with the help of well-educated and skilled teachers. "We are implementing a new education policy for these purposes; not a single school was ordered to close and not a single teacher was to be fired. New education policy proposals are expected to be finalized this week," he said. Officers were directed to continue the Nadu-Nedu work as usual and complete the work as per the schedule.

In the wake of the decision to start schools after August 15, the Chief Minister directed that an action plan be drawn up to vaccinate teachers by August 15. He said that the second installment of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and Nadu-Nedu works. He said the completed schools in the first phase would be dedicated to the people.