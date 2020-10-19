YS Jagan reviews on new sand policy, directs officials to ensure transparency in sand supply

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again made it clear that there is no corruption in sand mining and supply of sand. He said there should transparency in the sand policy, and ensure that it is accessible to the public with reasonable prices. It was also suggested to increase the efficiency in sand supply and quality sand. The CM predicted that if the capacity of the sand rigs was increased, large companies and the central government agencies would also seek the sand from state.

The CM held a review meeting on Monday with officials at his camp office on the new sand policy to this extent. During the meeting, the CM issued several instructions and directives to the officers and ministers. During the review, CM Jagan said that the transparency should be implemented in sand excavations and asserted that the challan‌ should be issued so that anyone can come and take the sand. "The cost should be confirmed constituency-wise or region-wise," CM said.

He said that the sand should be supplied on subsidy to government structures and houses of weaker sections by giving tokens. If locals need sand, they can be given coupons and sand be supplied at a subsidized price. "We need to look at how many kilometers of sand can be supplied to villages in river basins at a subsidized rate," CM said. Referring to all these issues in the review, CM YS Jagan directed the cabinet to give a press release before finalizing the sand policy and seek the suggestions and advises of the people. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Perni Nani, Kodali Nani and senior officials of the Panchayati Raj were present at the meeting.

