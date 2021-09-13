YS Jagan reviews on Skill Development, says skill universities will be set up in Vizag and Tirupati

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that a college will be set up for skill development in each Lok Sabha constituency. He said that a high-end skill university will be set up in Visakhapatnam and a skill university in Tirupati and revealed that curriculum design and curriculum in skill development colleges are designed by High-End Skills‌ University and skill universities. He explained that there will be teaching and training in skill development colleges to enhance knowledge in subjects like coding, languages, robotics. He said the work-from-home concept was being strengthened with the provision of the internet in the villages. "With the Skill Development Colleges being set up in the Lok Sabha constituencies, synergy will be formed between the work from home. This will lead to better employment opportunities and better salaries," he said.



CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review on skill development at his camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan ordered to start work at High-End Skills University in Visakhapatnam immediately. He said that the design of courses should intend to improve skills and should be revolutionary. He said that the construction of classrooms should be innovative. He said ITIs need to be modified to current needs and the curriculum needs to be upgraded.

He said that the idea of ​​making institutions like the National Academy of Construction partners in every ITI should be considered to improve skills and the focus should be on developing skills for young people who are dropped out in the tenth grade. "We need to send the data of those who have received skill development training to industries and steps should be taken to ensure that 75 percent of jobs are given to locals," YS Jagan said.

YS Jagan said that the skills need to be improved in the maintenance and repair of equipment used for sanitation. He said Sewage treatment plants in some places are not functioning properly due to unskilled human resources and thus emphasised on development of human resources to specialize in aspects related to daily life. He said steps should be taken to increase knowledge in English as well and opined that the new medical colleges and hospitals should be planned to provide skilled human resources for management, " said CM Jagan.

He said that the industrial training institute will be set up at the constituency level to develop mandatory skills and said that the focus should also be on minimum facilities in private ITIs. CM said that the certification should be done on the standards of public and private ITIs and every college and ITI should also take steps to achieve the prescribed standards with necessary teaching staff. YS Jagan told the officials that collectors should take steps to increase apprenticeship for trainees.

The meeting was attended by IT, Skill Development and Training, Industries Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy, IT, Electronics and Communications Chief Secretary Jayalakshmi, Transport Chief Secretary Krishna Babu, Finance Secretary Gulzar, Technical Education Commissioner Pola Bhaskar, Employment and Development Director. Government Training Adviser Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, AP Skill Development Corporation Chairman Ajay Reddy, AP Skill Development Corporation MD Bangara Raju, and others were present.