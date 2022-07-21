YS Jagan reviews on Sustainable Development, says AP stands as role model

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on Sustainable Development Goals on Thursday. The Higher officials attended this review meeting. On this occasion, the CM said that welfare schemes are being provided like no other state government is doing in the country.

CM Jagan said that 1,65,000 crores have been deposited directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries. "We have brought revolutionary changes in governance, which stood as a role model for many states in the country," YS Jagan said adding that there is no state where Amma Vodi scheme is being given to mothers who send their wards to the school.

YS Jagan said YSRCP government is giving treatment for 3000 diseases under Aarogyasri and ordered that the welfare schemes should be taken deep into the people. CM Jagan suggested that those who are benefiting should be informed once again.