YS Jagan reviews relief measures in flood-hit districts, directs the expedite the efforts

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with the collectors on the progress of relief programs in the flood-hit areas. Collectors and other officials of flood-hit areas of Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore, and Anantapur districts were present at the meeting. YS Jagan reviewed the Compensation for partially damaged and completely damaged houses, calls to 104 call center, steps taken to resolve them, distribution of additional assistance.



CM Jagan inquired about the progress of the issues. During the meeting, the collectors provided details of flood relief measures to CM Jagan. On this occasion, CM Jagan issued several orders to the officers. He said crop loss and social audits should also be conducted immediately. He said new houses should be sanctioned to replace the completely demolished houses and temporary accommodation should be provided for them due to homelessness by setting up minimum facilities.

The chief minister said that the precautions should be taken such that there should be no cut-off for rivers and ponds. He said there should be a connection between the pond and opined that there should be a system to pump the excess water directly into the canals as soon as the ponds are full and focus on the restoration of drinking water facilities. YS Jagan said that Adequate measures should be taken to alleviate the shortage of drinking water in the towns and villages that depend on it.