YS Jagan slams Chandrababu for his attitude on employees PRC issue

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep concern over the concerns of the teachers' unions in the state. He said that they are making movements carrying the agenda of the opposition party. The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed that the opposition parties could not digest the good things done to the employees in a way that no government in the country has done.



YS Jagan alleged that some people are trying to tarnish the image of the government under the direction of Chandrababu Naidu. The chief minister further slammed Pawan Kalyan attributing him to be the adopted son of Naidu for making false allegations against the government.

Speaking at the second annual cash release event of 'Jagananna Chedodu', CM Jagan lashed out at the opposition and alleged that they want the strike to be held to create problems for the government. He said it is not good on part of the opposition and asked the people not to believe their words.

The chief minister was incensed over the teacher's protests and said that they should be responsible. He said that they are trying to do good for the employees despite the financial situation of the state being bad due to the Coronavirus outbreak.