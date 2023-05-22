Live
- YS Avinash Reddy mother's health bulletin released, says being treated in ICU
- YS Jagan starts Bandaru port works in Machilipatnam
- International Day for Biodiversity Day 2023: list of International Day for Biological Diversity quotes
- Man Dies After Getting Hit By A Car In Delhi
- International Biological Diversity Day 2023: Messages & Greeting to Share with Near & Dear
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 22 May 2023
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces ex-gratia to AP girl died in flood accident
- IPL 2023: As RCB are out, Faf du Plessis points why his side did not succeed against GT
- G20 Summit To Start In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar Today
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 22 May 2023
YS Jagan starts Bandaru port works in Machilipatnam
Highlights
The long-time dream of the people of Machilipatnam (port) has finally come true after CM YS Jagan started the construction work of the port.
The long-time dream of the people of Machilipatnam (port) has finally come true after CM YS Jagan started the construction work of the port. There was a festive atmosphere in the area.
The chief minister performed Bhoomi Puja in Tapasipudi on Monday morning and unveiled the pylon. Meanwhile, people came there in large numbers to see CM Jagan who greeted them.
The Chief Minister will address at a public meeting in a while.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS