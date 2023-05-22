  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan starts Bandaru port works in Machilipatnam

YS Jagan starts Bandaru port works in Machilipatnam
x

YS Jagan starts Bandaru port works in Machilipatnam

Highlights

The long-time dream of the people of Machilipatnam (port) has finally come true after CM YS Jagan started the construction work of the port.

The long-time dream of the people of Machilipatnam (port) has finally come true after CM YS Jagan started the construction work of the port. There was a festive atmosphere in the area.

The chief minister performed Bhoomi Puja in Tapasipudi on Monday morning and unveiled the pylon. Meanwhile, people came there in large numbers to see CM Jagan who greeted them.

The Chief Minister will address at a public meeting in a while.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X