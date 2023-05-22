YS Jagan starts Bandaru port works in Machilipatnam

The long-time dream of the people of Machilipatnam (port) has finally come true after CM YS Jagan started the construction work of the port. There was a festive atmosphere in the area.



The chief minister performed Bhoomi Puja in Tapasipudi on Monday morning and unveiled the pylon. Meanwhile, people came there in large numbers to see CM Jagan who greeted them.



The Chief Minister will address at a public meeting in a while.