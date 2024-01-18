  • Menu
YS Jagan to attend YS Sharmila son's engagement today in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Hyderabad today and will attend the engagement ceremony of his sister Sharmila's son.

He will leave Tadepalli residence at 6.15 this evening and reach Hyderabad and participate in Raja Reddy and Priya will participate in the engagement ceremony to be held in Gandipet and bless the to be couple.

Later, Chief Minister Jagan will leave from Hyderabad and reach Tadepalli residence at night.

Sharmila's son Raja Reddy will be engaged to Atluri Priya at Golconda Resorts in Gandipet. Sharmila's son Raja Reddy completed his MS in Applied Economics & Predictive Analytics from the University of Texas, Dallas, USA.

