- BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today
- MLC BY-polls: AICC chooses Mahesh Goud & Balmoor Venkat
- Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt
- Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized
- Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case
- Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple
- GMR unveils Yoddhas gym
- AP & TS NCC team shines at R-Day Horse Show Competition-2024
- Vijayawada: Liquor worth Rs 26 lakh bottles seized
- Tension prevails in Gudivada with YSRCP and TDP programs in NTR's death anniversary
YS Jagan to attend YS Sharmila son's engagement today in Hyderabad
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go to Hyderabad today and will attend the engagement ceremony of his sister Sharmila's son.
He will leave Tadepalli residence at 6.15 this evening and reach Hyderabad and participate in Raja Reddy and Priya will participate in the engagement ceremony to be held in Gandipet and bless the to be couple.
Later, Chief Minister Jagan will leave from Hyderabad and reach Tadepalli residence at night.
Sharmila's son Raja Reddy will be engaged to Atluri Priya at Golconda Resorts in Gandipet. Sharmila's son Raja Reddy completed his MS in Applied Economics & Predictive Analytics from the University of Texas, Dallas, USA.
