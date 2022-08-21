YS Jagan to Delhi today, will meet PM Narendra Modi tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday. To this extent, CM Jagan will leave Tadepalli at 6:30 pm on Sunday and leave for Delhi from Gannavaram Airport at 7 pm and will reach Delhi at 9:15 pm. He will stay overnight at Janpath-1 residence.

CM YS Jagan will have a meeting with the Prime Minister at 10:30 am on Monday. On this occasion, important issues related to the state will be discussed especially seeking funds for the Polavaram project.

Also, CM Jagan will ask for R and R package for the expatriates of the Polavaram project. The CM will ask to implement the pending issues of the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act.