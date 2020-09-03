YS Jagan to hold cabinet meeting today, likely to give approval for a couple of irrigation projects

The AP cabinet meeting is chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will begin shortly in Amaravati at 11 am in the first block of the Secretariat. The meeting is expected to give approval for some of the projects already taken up by the government and discuss several other key issues. It seems that CM Jagan is taking steps towards two key decisions in them.

During today's cabinet meeting, the state government is planning to take a decision to construct two more barrages under the Prakasam Barrage to protect the Krishna Delta strategy. The matter will be discussed at the meeting and a decision will be taken. Also, the Cabinet will approve the decisions taken regarding the Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Project. It is learnt that the cabinet will also approve the deposit of cash to farmers' accounts under free electricity to the poor.

The government will set up a new Divisional Development Officer (DDO) posts in the Panchayati Raj Rural Development Department to oversee development programs. A decision on the proposal will be taken at a cabinet meeting to recruit 51 DDO posts, one for each revenue division.

On the other hand, the cabinet will discuss the increasing coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh and chalk out a strategy to contain the virus. It is known that the government is taking all steps to ensure that coronavirus spread is stopped. However, there is no danger as their death rate is pretty low. On Wednesday, in Andhra Pradesh, 60,804 people have undergone tests and 10,392 tested positive and 72 new coronavirus deaths reported. The state health department on Wednesday released a health bulletin to this effect.

On Tuesday, 8,454 people recovered from the corona and were discharged taking cumulative to 3,48,330 so far. There are currently 1,03,076 active cases in the state. Eleven people were killed in Nellore, ten in Chittoor, nine in West Godavari, eight in Prakasam, six in Krishna, six in Visakhapatnam, four in Anantapur, four in East Godavari, four in Guntur, four in Srikakulam, three in Vizianagaram, two in Kadapa respectively.