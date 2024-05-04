BRS nominates candidate for Graduates constituency

Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, on Friday selected party leader E Rakesh Reddy as the candidate for the council seat under the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates constituency.

The Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduates constituency fell vacant after the resignation of sitting member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who became MLA in the recently held Assembly elections. Rakesh Reddy had joined the BRS, resigning from the BJP during the elections.

Rakesh Reddy, a farmer’s son, hails from Vangapahad in Hasanparthi in Warangal district. He has his Masters in Management Studies (MMS) and Masters in Finance from BITS Pilani. He started his political career in 2013 with the BJP as BJYM leader. He has taken up several innovative programmes including devotional programmes.

After the Congress party revealed Teenmar Mallanna as their candidate for the graduate elections, they sought a formidable contender, ultimately settling on Rakesh Reddy.