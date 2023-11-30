  • Menu
YS Jagan to inaugurate Kidney hospital in Palasa on December 12

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh State Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister, Dr Seediri Appalaraju, has announced that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Palasa on December 12 to inaugurate a kidney hospital. The minister made this statement after visiting the kidney research center, which was constructed by the state government at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Stating that civil society and left parties, have been advocating for the rights of kidney patients, the minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, a kidney research center, a 200-bed super speciality hospital, and a dialysis center were established with the allocated budget. Additionally, a fresh water scheme worth Rs 700 crore has been constructed.

Minister Appalaraju clarified that the hospital in Palasa is not solely for kidney patients and offers various emergency medical services such as general medicine, general surgery, neurology, pulmonology, audiography, and ICU facilities that are available 24/7. He emphasised that people residing in this area can avail urgent medical treatments without having to travel to other places. The dialysis unit in the hospital has 40 beds and can accommodate 120 to 200 patients daily in three to four shifts. Minister Appalaraju was accompanied by various representatives from different associations and organisations during his visit.

