YS Jagan to launch Jagananna Smart Township website today

It is known that Jagananna Smart Townships (MIGs) are being set up with the aim of fulfilling the dream of the middle class in urban and rural areas. In the first installment, layouts have been prepared at Navalur near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, Kandukur in Prakasam district, Rayachoti in Kadapa district, Kavali in Nellore district and Eluru in West Godavari district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the website on Tuesday at 11 am from the camp office. Plots of 150, 200, 240 square yards have been prepared as per the demand with all the permits and facilities.

AP CRDA Commissioner Vijaya Krishnan said that 538 plots were laid in the first installment in the layout laid at Navaluru near Mangalagiri. Those who want to buy plots in these layouts should apply at https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in/ website. However, these plots are allocated by lottery with full transparency in the computerised system. A 10 per cent of plots were alloted to government employees in each layout with a rebate of 20 per cent rebate and give per cent discount will be given to those who pay the entire plot price at the time of application. There is a good response among the people for plots in Jagananna smart townships which are under the purview of the government.

Clear title deed, town and country planning (DTCP) approval and all facilities will be provided for the plots. These plots, which are in compliance with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) regulations, will be allotted only to those with an annual income of less than Rs 18 lakh. 10% of the total plot price has to be paid online along with the online application and after allotting the plot the remaining amount is to be paid online in three equal installments with 30% in one month of the purchase agreement, another 30% on six months and the remaining 30% in a year.