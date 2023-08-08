YS Jagan to meet flood affected victims in Konaseema today

As part of two day tour to flood affected areas in West Godavari and East Godavari district, CM Jagan will begin his Konaseema tour at 9 am on Tuesday, starting from the R&B guest house in Rajamahendravaram.

According to the schedule, the Chief Minister will take off in a helicopter from Arts College and reach Gurajapulanka in Konaseema District at 9.10 and reach BR Ambedkar at 9.40 am. From 9.40 to 10.25 am, a face-to-face meeting with the people of the flood-affected villages will be held in the village.

At 10.35 am, CM Jagan will travel by road to Ramalayapet and engage with flood victims there till 11.10 am. Then, at 11.10 am, he will proceed to Kondukuduru village in Ainavilli Mandal, where he will interact with flood victims from 11.20 to 11.50 am.

Departing from there at 11.50 am, he will reach Gurjapu Lanka village by road at 12.15 pm. From there, he will travel to Tadepalli by helicopter.

On the first day i.e on Monday, the chief minister visited Alluri Sitamaraju and Eluru districts and met the flood effected victims. After visiting the flood victims in Alluri Sitharamaraju district, CM YS Jagan arrived at the helipad set up at Rajamahendravaram Arts College at 6.24 pm via helicopter. He was warmly welcomed by ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, and officials. Following that, CM YS Jagan stayed at the R&B Guest House for the night.