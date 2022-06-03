  • Menu
YS Jagan to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

CM Jagan's tour will continue in Delhi on the second day and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The two will meet on Friday morning to discuss a number of key issues.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy as part of his Delhi tour. Arriving in Delhi on Thursday afternoon, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm.

CM Jagan's tour will continue in v on the second day and is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The two will meet on Friday morning to discuss a number of key issues.

The chief minister met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and then met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and asked him to approve the estimates made for Polavaram.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lasted for about 45 minutes where they discussed various issues related to the state as well as the issue of president elections.

