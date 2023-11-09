YS Jagan to tour Kadapa district for two days from today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit his home district Kadapa and Annamayya districts for two days. CM Jagan will participate in the marriage ceremony of Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Zakia Khanam's son at Rayachoti in Annamayya district today. Then they will participate in the wedding ceremony of the former MP's family members.



Later, he will participate in the opening ceremony of the Sri Krishna temple in his constituency Pulivendula (YSR district) and lay foundation stone of Sriswami Narayan Gurukul School followed by inauguration of State of the Art Central Testing Laboratory, Agriculture Horticulture Labs will be opened by Colleges of Agriculture and Horticulture. CM Jagan will visit Aditya Birla unit and will go to CV Subba Reddy's residence and stay at Idupulapaya YSR Estate Guesthouse.



On the 10th, CM Jagan will inaugurate the RK Valley Police Station at Idupulapaya. After that, there will be a meeting with the public representatives of Eco Park Vemula Mandal.