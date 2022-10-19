YS Jagan to visit Avanigadda tomorrow, to issue documents of denotified lands to farmers

Andhra Pradesh State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Avanigadda in NTR district on Thursday morning. It is known that the problem of prohibited lands under 22 A (1) has been solved.



In this background, the clearance documents will be handed over to the farmers by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



According to schedule, CM Jagan will leave from his residence in Tadepalli around 10 am and reach Government Degree College in Avanigadda at 11am.



He will participate and address the public meeting which will last for an hour and a half followed by issuing of clearance documents of denotified lands from the list of prohibited lands to the farmers. The chief minister will them return to Tadepalli residence.