YS Jagan to visit Bapatla tomorrow to distribute tabs to class 8 students

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Yadlapalli, Vemuru constituency of Bapatla district on Wednesday and will start a tab distribution program for class 8 students in high schools.



According to schedule, Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli residence at 10 am and reach Yadlapalli Zilla Parishad High School at 11 am and distribute tabs from 11.00 to 1.00 to 8th class students and address the gathering at a public meeting.



He will leave from there at 1.30 pm and reach the residence at Tadepalli at 2.00 pm.