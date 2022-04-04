YS Jagan to visit Delhi tomorrow, will meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss on various issues

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi tomorrow. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly last evening. Information that an appointment has already been made for this meeting.



Recently, MP Vijayasai Reddy was quoted as saying that the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and CM Jagan would be possible. The chief minister would seek funds for welfare schemes being implemented in the AP and especially for the Polavaram Project.

It is learned that CM Jagan will also address the AP Bifurcation promises to the Prime Minister. He also said that decentralisation of governance was the goal of his government and that he would seek the cooperation of the centre in three capitals. It is likely that political developments in the state and new alliances will be discussed between the two.