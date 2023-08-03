Live
- AIIMS plans AI-based treatment for patient comfort and improved outcomes
- ‘Modi surname' defamation case: SC to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea for staying conviction on Friday
- Qualcomm stock slips amid likely job cuts in slowing smartphone market
- Atal Behari Vajpayee and L K Advani supported full statehood to the Delhi Opposition in Parliament
- 1st T20I: West Indies win toss and opt to bat first; Tilak, Mukesh make debut for India
- IGL pipeline catches fire in Greater Noida
- Delhi High Court urges family court to ensure timely resolution of matrimonial disputes
- Why the government banned importing laptops and computers; Know its impact
- Scattered showers, heavy downpours expected across India: IMD
- Lok Sabha passes Controversial Delhi Services Bill by voice vote amids protest from opposition
YS Jagan to visit flood affected areas on August 7 and 8
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to visit the flood-affected areas on August 7 and 8.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to visit the flood-affected areas on August 7 and 8. On Thursday, he conducted a video conference with the collectors of the flood-affected districts, including Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari and Ambedkar Konaseema districts. During the conference, he instructed the collectors to effectively implement relief and rehabilitation programs.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of avoiding any room for criticism and mentioned that his government has been providing funds in advance to officials, including collectors, during calamities, and has mobilized necessary resources to empower them. He said that the government has extended support in all possible ways to ensure effective relief and rehabilitation measures and urged officials to promptly carry out these tasks and stated that he would personally visit the areas to review the relief and rehabilitation programs at the field level. He expressed his intention to meet with the affected individuals to gather details.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to be generous in their flood relief efforts. He directed that each affected family be given Rs. 2000 and individuals to be given Rs. 1000 while they are in relief camps and when they return home. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to take good care of the affected families and instructed the collectors to ensure their well-being.